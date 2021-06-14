“It’s a storm, Luis Enrique has made a mistake”

The positive of Sergio Busquets by Covid-19 set off the alarms in the concentration of the Spanish National Team in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. A week and a day after debuting in the Eurocup, the captain had to abandon the concentration and now, the situation of the rest of the summoned worries.

The first decision was that the absolute did not play the last previous friendly against Lithuania and those of Luis Enrique are waiting for events and new decisions that may condition their future in the tournament.

This situation was the main theme of El Sanhedrín on the last stretch of Carrusel Deportivo on Cadena SER. With numerous guests, coordinated by Dani Garrido, everyone gave their opinion on the situation of the National Team. “It is a storm and it is shown that the Federation was right and Luis Enrique was wrong. In these situations you have to take 26 and if you have to discard, discard,” began Antonio Romero.

The situation is complicated and Javier Herráez explained how to function now in the Federation. “There are no joint meals. They come down on time, they are placed and now, they train individually. Luis Enrique’s talks will be telematic,” he said. This situation is complicating the development of concentration normally. To get closer to this, the Federation asked the Ministry of Health that the footballers and the rest of the people involved be vaccinated, but it was not like that. As Julio Pulido explained, there is a certain mosque in Las Rozas, but he did not remain in this line. “I understand the Federation’s fuss for not being vaccinated, but for example, Jon Rahm, who has had to abandon a tournament in which he was leader, has contracted the coronavirus being vaccinated since June 1 with the Janssen vaccine. Although you have the vaccine in place, you can infect. I understand that it is better to be vaccinated but it is not definitive, “he said, citing the Basque golfer.

From the yellow microphone, Pablo Pinto also contributed his point of view on the list and influenced Romero’s line. “There is a tremendous quilombo. It is a stick. You have a friendly that will go to the U21. You have a couple of centrals who have played together once and they will not have another little while playing together, you wanted to try another goalkeeper … It catches you in precarious circumstances. If you had 26 you would have more solutions than you now have. This catches us more precarious than the rest, “he stressed.

A substitute for Busquets

In Cadena SER they opened the possibility of replacing the midfielder and before a possible entry on the list, Dani Garrido brought the name of Sergio Ramos to the table. The captain was the most talked about absence on the list. “He would have to train hard for ten days and he would not get to the first game,” explained the director of Carrusel. At the beginning of the most ‘rogue’ part, Romero ruled on a possible return of Ramos. “If we want to make a complete fool of ourselves then yes …”