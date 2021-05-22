“It’s a shame to finish qualifying like this, but I’m happy”

05/22/2021 at 9:48 PM CEST

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who this Saturday became the first Monegasque in all history to sign pole position in a Monaco Grand Prix, which this time coincides with the fifth of the 2021 Formula One World Championship, he said this Saturday in Monte Carlo that “it is a shame to finish qualifying against the wall”, but that he is “happy with” his “return”.

“It’s a shame, to finish qualifying by hitting the wall”, explained Leclerc, whose accident, without major physical consequences, caused the red flag, 18 seconds from the end – and the subsequent early conclusion of qualifying – and indirectly motivated those who were still in their last attempt, including their spanish companion Carlos Sainz, they had to abort it.

“It’s a shame to finish qualifying like this but I am also very happy with my return “, said Leclerc, 23, after signing his eighth pole in the premier class.

“I’m worried about the gearboxWe will have to take a good look at it, “acknowledged the Monegasque, who, if he had to replace that part in his car, would lose five places on the grid.

“After the accident I still don’t know where I will come from; the truth ise I don’t feel too well because of that “, he commented, shortly after getting out of his damaged and battered car, Leclerc, of which almost three hours after the qualification there was no news contrary to his interests.

“I can only hope everything is okay when the mechanics take a look at the gearbox. It would be a shame not to be able to maintain the position, because throughout the weekend we have been very competitive, “said Leclerc after signing the ‘his’ home to ‘pole’ at the Monaco Grand Prix.