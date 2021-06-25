“It’s a shame, but I would not recommend that a colleague come out of the closet”

06/25/2021 at 2:39 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The side of Belgium, Thomas meunier, has openly expressed his opinion regarding the controversy generated by UEFA in relation to the colors of the LGTBI flag at the Allianz Arena: “We are from the 21st century. It is time to accept everyone as they are. There are certain people who put up ‘No to Racism’ signs, for example, but we have to do more than that. We have to make a difference.”.

The Borussia Dortmund player, who scored a goal against Russia in the debut of Roberto Martínez’s team, insisted that from his perspective he would not recommend that a partner make the decision to declare their sexual orientation: “Everyone can have their own opinion. It is a pity, but in football it is not so obvious. I would not recommend it if a teammate wanted to do it, come out of the closet”.

In this line, the Belgian stressed that it is something that has never occurred and recognizes that the mentality is not what it should be: “Not that I have experienced it yet, because I have never met a homosexual player in the world of soccer. Sometimes you see a coming out of the closet after a race, not during a race, like in American football. The mentality in football is not yet what it should be“.

UEFA, singled out by the institutions for its decision

The highest European football body has received countless criticism in relation to the ban on lighting the Allianz Arena with the colors of the LGTBI flag during the match between Germany and Hungary.

Hungarian policies have restricted sexual freedom in the country and UEFA rejected Mayor Munich’s proposal to show its full support for the Hungarian people. UEFA’s decision has aroused many reactions from football institutions, who are opposed to “neutrality” as the policy of the body.