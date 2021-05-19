“It’s a sex destroyer bomb”

It seems that the pharmaceutical company Pfizer will not only increase its sales for the vaccine against Covid-19, but also for its famous viagra. If the erectile dysfunction It had already been a generalized problem in the male population -more than 50% of men over 50 have it to some degree-, the coronavirus has made it even worse, as reported this Wednesday by urologists and andrologists Javier Romero-Otero, François Peinado Ibarra and Eduard Ruiz Castañé, who point out that the effects of the pandemic are already being noticed in their consultations.

The erectile dysfunction associated with Covid-19 it can have two origins. On the one hand, the cause may be psychological for “stress, fear of losing one’s job, having children at home and loss of privacy from confinement.” On the other hand, it can also be caused by infection, since the coronavirus “attacks the endothelium, and where there is most is in the penis,” explained Dr. Romero-Otero, head of the Andrology Unit of the 12 October hospital, this Wednesday at a press conference.

Changes in sexual behavior

In addition, the pandemic also “It has radically changed sexual behavior on a global level” according to Dr. Ruiz Castañé, director of the Andrology Service of the Puigvert Foundation. The coronavirus and multiple government restrictions have caused a significant decrease in interpersonal relationships and, faced with difficulties to communicate, The consumption of pornography and applications to find a partner has skyrocketed. “We will see what disappears and what remains. There will be a post-covid sexuality ”, the doctor pointed out.

The confinement has also made a dent in the sexuality of cohabiting couples. According to experts, the pandemic has become a “Destructive bomb for sexual intercourse.” In fact, Dr. Castañé points out that “the more time the couple spends together, the less sexual relations they have”, and that “It has been proven that in the Covid era, relationships in couples have decreased.” Because of this and because of the difficulties of confinement, the doctors point out that “Without a doubt” there will be a increase in divorces coming soon and that, if there is not yet, it is probably due to “economic reasons”.

Taboo subject

Although it is the most common, erectile dysfunction is by no means normalized. 68% of men feel uncomfortable talking about it with their doctors, and 42% do not even know what risk factors can lead to it. The health workers also have their share of responsibility, and that is only 7% of family doctors consult patients if they have erectile dysfunctions, according to what the doctors have pointed out.

Faced with this situation, Dr. Romero-Otero proposes “to reflect on a medical and social level, promote sex education and understand that sexuality is for life, that there are no ages “.

In addition to the pandemic, this health problem can be caused by a long list of pathologies such as smoking, being overweight, sedentary, hypertension, diabetes or high cholesterol. These risk factors are unknown to many men: “Some patients find it difficult to understand that smoking can cause erectile dysfunction,” said Dr. Ruiz Castañé.

In addition, dysfunction can be a predictor of some of the mentioned pathologies, hence the importance of consulting, and that the professionals themselves also ask about it.

Men don’t go to the doctor

Little can be prevented if one does not attend the consultation. Urologists and andrologists point out that Men get far fewer checkups than women: “The man suffers more diseases than the woman, and we die before the woman, but curiously we only go to the doctor like them while our parents take us. From the age of 15, men’s visits to the doctor drop drastically, while women increase them and go to their gynecological check-ups ”, has highlighted the Dr. Romero-Otero, to which Dr. Castañé has added: “Scans should be done. They are always late ”.

Once dysfunction is diagnosed, your treatment it is staggered. First, the patient can choose to change your lifestyle towards a healthier one. Here they play an important role exercise and diet.

Exercise keeps the heart and arteries healthy, two vital factors in improving blood flow to the penis. This must be combined with a healthy and balanced diet, in which it is recommended to enhance the presence of flavonoids, that can be found in vegetables such as red fruits and citrus.

Also important eliminate tobacco and alcohol consumption. Doctors remember that the relationship between dysfunction and smoking is confirmed, since nicotine and alcohol lower blood pressure and prevent the penis from filling with blood.

In addition to these lifestyle changes, he may also resort to Pharmacotherapy indicated by your urologists and andrologist. If this does not work, the next indicated treatment may be the injections and, as a last resort, place penile prosthesis to get erections.