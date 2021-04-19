it’s a security problem

WordPress will block Google FLoC when considering this technology as a security problem and it will disable it by default on websites created with its content management system, the most important in the market for creating web pages.

Google FLoC continues to give headlines and those that await us … In case you don’t know what the matter is about, comment that it is a new tracking mechanism with which the Internet giant wants to turn the page of the controversial third-party cookies used for Internet advertising (and for much worse) and that they are mortally wounded once they are blocked more and more by browsers, add-ons or search engines.

Google promises that FLoC will be safer and more private by monitoring activity at the group level rather than at the individual level and thus be able to continue serving dedicated advertising. Privacy advocacy groups disagree, and there has been consensus that this new tracking technique replaces one privacy risk with another. The EFF leads the criticism and warns of added non-privacy risks “with behavioral advertisements, including discrimination and predatory targeting,” they note.

Google’s competitors are not satisfied either, and search engines such as DuckDuckGo and browsers such as Vivaldi and Brave have announced that they will block this tracking mechanism, directly or by providing tools for the user to do so.

WordPress will block Google FLoC

The Web’s largest content management system views this technique as a security concern and has announced that it will block it as well. “WordPress powers approximately 41% of the web and this community can help fight racism, sexism, anti-LGBTQ + discrimination and against people with disabilities with four lines of code,” write those responsible.

The code you can see below will allow the blogging platform to issue an HTTP request header that tells browsers where to run that FLoC should be disabled for the website.

function disable_floc ($ headers) {

$ headers[‘Permissions-Policy’] = ‘interest-cohort = ()’;

return $ headers;}

add_filter (‘wp_headers’, ‘disable_floc’);

WordPress’ concern is that creators unaware of this new tracking technology will automatically opt for it without fully understanding what it entails. And hence it blocks it by default. The platform has also indicated that they will add a configuration that allow administrators to control whether Google FLoC is allowed.

WordPress expects this code to be rolled out in WordPress 5.8, which is scheduled for release in July 2021. Considering that FloC has already begun testing, the blogging platform is considering backporting this code to earlier versions for “Amplify the impact” in current versions.