it’s a ‘plug’ for the team “

05/27/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Inter, Milan or Real Madrid striker, Antonio Cassano, has stoked Cristiano Ronaldo and has come to the defense of Andrea Pirlo on Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel: “He has won two trophies and achieved qualification for the Champions League in a transitional year, despite having Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a plug. If Juventus confirms Andrea, I’m going to applaud him. I think he deserves it “.

The Italian praised the coach for leaving the Portuguese striker out in a vital duel for the future of the team: “Andrea was very brave to leave him on the bench against Bologna. I always said that for the team it was a plug: on Sunday it was proven that he was right. I hope Pirlo stays and Cristiano leaves, so we will see the truth “.

Along these lines, the former attacker stressed his absolute support for a figure attacked throughout the season like Andrea Pirlo: “I want to congratulate someone who has been insulted for four months: Andrea Pirlo. He has won two titles and led Juve to the Champions League. He fulfilled his mission”.

Many unknowns at Juventus 2021/22

Juventus closed the season with infallible in the two most important commitments of the course: the Coppa title against Atalanta and the ticket to the Champions League. Those of Andrea Pirlo have shown many deficiencies throughout the year, but finally They have closed their 2020/21 campaign with two titles and the European ticket.

The continuity of Cristiano Ronaldo, the team’s top scorer, and Andrea Pirlo, the project technician, it is in the air. Both enter the last year of the contract and from the board bianconera have not made any decisions yet.