“It’s a great lap and the last putt bothers me”

Jon rahm He appeared in a mixed zone with the satisfaction of the duty fulfilled after the initial 72. “It was a good day, 72 is a great lap, the last putt bothers me, I pushed it, but the course is very complicated, hard, the greens on the edge of the beginning, like the one on hole 9, more brown how green, “said Barrika.

“The pairs are good, and I’m happy a pair lap is a good start without a doubt. Now I will have time to relax because tomorrow I go out in the afternoon. I’ve had a good sleep for three nights in a row, so there are no excuses in this regard, “he added. He longs for his wife and son. “I was lucky that he was born before the tournament, Kelley told me to go to train but I told him that I wouldn’t even leave the room. I’ve been able to play the tournament and that’s the important thing, ”said Jon.

Sergio garcia it was the other side of the coin. “I have not hit the drive as you have to hit it in this field, of course it has gone worse than I would have liked, it is always nice to come back, but it has been a shame to fail so much with the drive. These are things that happen, Augusta is not the one from twenty years ago, then you failed your drive and you could recover, now … now you are making it very difficult, the field has become narrow even though it does not seem like it and it demands a lot from the tee, on shots to the green and around the green ”, said the Castellón native.

“The return has been complicated – he reiterated – by failing from the tee. Without hitting it well and without luck is complicated, but it is clear that if he put the ball in the center of the fairway he would have less problems. I’d rather do four under par than four over par, of course, but sometimes things don’t go the way you want. Let’s see if I can get into the tournament little by little, that’s the only thing I can do from tomorrow, ”Sergio concluded.