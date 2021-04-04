It’s a girl! Natti Natasha finally reveals that it will be her baby | Instagram

The singer Dominican Natti Natasha will become a mother for the first time, as a result of her sentimental relationship with Raphy Pina and they revealed through a party that they transmitted through the artist’s social networks that it will be her baby.

The mystery was finally over, as the singer-songwriter used her social networks to reveal the sex of her baby, the result of her sentimental relationship with the music producer Raphy Pina.

The interpreter of the urban genre made several Instagram stories of the luxurious party she held with Raphy Pina to announce that they will have a girl.

As seen in the videos, the singer and her boyfriend met with their family and friends, in addition, the event had the participation of entertainers and surprises for the guests.

Even the singer Daddy yankee and his wife, Mireddys González, were also present at the celebration.

Raphy Pina was extremely excited to learn that he will be the father of a girl and made a video with his future wife.

A little princess ”, was the message that the 42-year-old record producer shared on his official Instagram account.

It is worth mentioning that the interpreter of The Best Version of Me had a talk with People magazine and expressed her feelings when she learned that she will be the mother of a girl.

Since she is a girl, I want her to feel loved, beautiful, and unique. Let her know that she has no limits and that I am here to see her conquer everything she sets out to do, “said the celebrity for the aforementioned magazine.

As we mentioned before, the singer decided to share the revelation of her baby’s sex through a live virtual party, which she transmitted through her Instagram account, with the purpose that all her fans were witnesses of such an important moment.

At the event, a helicopter flew over the couple’s home in Miami and released pink smoke, revealing the baby’s sex.

I’m so happy! ”Said the artist, who is eight months pregnant. Some 190 thousand people connected to the virtual party.

As you may recall, it was at the beginning of 2021 that the rumors of the engagement that the Dominican singer had with Pina began and, by making it public, speculation of a pregnancy took hold, a situation that was confirmed on February 18 in the delivery of 33 of the Premio Lo Nuestro, where Natti uncovered her bulging belly on stage during her performance with Prince Royce.

Natasha went through a difficult road to get pregnant, as she had two surgeries and suffered from depression.

From a very young age he was warned that he would not succeed, not only because of an operation he underwent, in which a fallopian tube and an ovary were removed, but because he even followed a treatment that also failed.

In addition, as if that were not enough, in 2016 he had to undergo surgery for a benign tumor that had “pushed all his organs”.

It is worth mentioning that the singer already knew that she would have a girl but not her fiancé, who has three children from past relationships.

This would be the second child for the businessman, who is also the father of two men, all already teenagers.

The truth is that the Dominican singer is enjoying this stage a lot, although she has not left music aside.

Natti Natasha continues to compose in study sessions that she combines with exercises appropriate to her current state.

And this is how with evident emotion the urban singer Natasha and the Puerto Rican producer Raphy Pina announced this Saturday that they will become parents of a girl.