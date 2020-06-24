Thalía is succeeding on social networks with a « fart ». Yes, it is a children’s song part of their new album « Viva Kids Vol. 2 ».

June 24, 2020 11:57 AM

« It’s a fart » is the title of Thalía’s new song with which she is breaking a record on social networks.

It is a theme dedicated to children’s farts that is part of their new album « Viva Kids Vol. 2 », which contains 15 themes.

« This is my revenge, they are going to swallow it, It was so quiet, there was no time to escape. Their eyes itch, they want to güacarear. This gas cannot be denied. It came out of a body from this place. stay, because the one who smells it is the one who brings it back, « reads the lyrics of the artist’s theme, which has already gone viral on social networks.

« Viva Kids Vol. 2 », had the collaboration of Thalía’s children, Sabrina, 12, and Mateo, 8, who were also inspired to write some of the songs, based on the experiences she has had as a mother.

Recently, People en Español magazine included Thalía as one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry. In the Instagram account, Thalía has 16 million followers, so her content becomes very viral, very quickly.

