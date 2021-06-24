‘It’s a diamond’, from ‘Chicharito’ to Efraín Álvarez

MEXICO CITY.

Javier Hernandez praised his teammate’s performance Efrain Alvarez after the victory of LA Galaxy over Vancouver Whitecaps. Both were present at the score of 2-1, but it was Chicharito who highlighted the qualities of the Mexican-American.

“That is the talent and quality that Efraín has, I am the first to expect a lot from him. because it’s a diamondHe needs to improve and learn a lot because he is very young ”, he commented.

Both Hernández and Álvarez are on the list of 60 players contemplated by Gerardo El Tata Martino for the gold Cup.

“I have always said that he has the quality of a national team and that is how he played and that is what the Galaxy expect of him. He made a lot of effort and a lot of talent and played as a national team, it was a reminder of the talent he has, “he said.

Before the low game of Rodolfo Pizarro With Inter Miami, the strategist of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, could summon the youth of the Angelino team for the Concacaf tournament. This would mean, in the event that Álvarez participates, his final decision to wear the tricolor jersey.

