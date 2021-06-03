It’s a bullet: how the Brazilian Emerson, Barcelona’s new signing, plays



Emerson was called up by the Brazilian national team for the qualifying commitments to Qatar.

Photo: Fran Santiago / Getty Images

This Wednesday, FC Barcelona presented its new hire: Emerson Royal, from Betis. The 22-year-old right-back became the third culé signing for the coming season, after the incorporations of Sergio Agüero and Eric García.

👋 Hello, @ emerson_royal22!

💙❤️ ​​#EmersonCuler – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 2, 2021

“FC Barcelona has communicated to Real Betis Balompié that it is exercising its right to recover Emerson Royal, who had played on loan for the last two seasons in the Andalusian team, as of July 1”, Says the Barcelona statement. The Blaugrana institution will pay in Betis coffers just over $ 10 million to acquire all its rights.

Emerson came to Spanish football after playing for Atlético Mineiro in Brazil, in a three-way operation that included Barcelona and Betis. In two and a half seasons with Betis, he made 79 appearances, adding 6 goals and 11 assists.

How does Emerson play?

As the title of this writing reads, Emerson is a bullet: fast and hurts when attacking. He also has a great physical prowess, which together with his 1.83m make him a very powerful player and difficult to beat on long runs.

And of course, like every good Brazilian, he is technically well endowed. He handles the ball well and has the quality to go out with the ball dominated from tight spaces. Their centers often carry danger. Only missiles come out of his right foot.

In defense, he takes advantage of the physical conditions he has to impose himself on his rivals. The power allows you to sweep quickly and cut the ball before your opponents gain space.

This year he averaged 1.8 interceptions per game and 2.7 sweeps per game. He hit 81% of his passes and won 57% of his duels (aerial and underhand). It’s a machine.

Barcelona is being strengthened in a good way to face a year of redemption. Culés, they have the right to be excited.