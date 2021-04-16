It’s a book? This speaker model will be camouflaged on your bookshelf

Ikea recently launched a speaker that was camouflaged in your home thanks to its shape and function as a lamp. This bet resonated in Bang & Olufsen making your latest release a connected speaker called Beosound Emerges. Its novelty is its elegant slim design that allows it to be integrated into most shelves, which is the objective that the manufacturer had with its creation.

The press release states that this speaker is clearly inspired by the compact format of a book, with side panels that wrap around like a cover and a logo on the front that is intended to evoke a title printed on the spine.

It is a great contrast to some of Bang & Olufsen’s previous speakers that have had huge, hulking shapes, difficult to imagine in any normal home. Instead, Emerge takes a similar approach to speakers Symfonisk from Ikea, that have served double duty as lamps or shelves to help them blend in with the rest of your furniture.

This new speaker is a major design change for the company Bang & Olufsen



“The vision was to create the thinnest possible speaker that could still deliver ultra-wide, full-range sound despite its size; whether placed on a shelf in the bedroom or in a tight corner of the kitchen, Emerge’s slim design lets you extend your music to a new room or complement an existing speaker in the same area without taking up additional space “says the company’s director of product management, Christoffer Poulsen.

Features of the Emerge book-speaker

The Beosound Emerge is built with premium materials such as oak, polished aluminum and textile fabrics. It is controlled by soft-touch buttons on the top, and the volume adjustment is done in a circular motion.

The speaker is constructed of high-quality materials Bang & Olufsen

Speaker includes one line-in connector, Ethernet, and one USB-C port for power. Emerge supports all the standards you would expect from a modern connected speaker. Have support for Spotify Connect, Bluetooth 5.0, Airplay 2, and Chromecast streamingas well as a built-in microphone with support for the Google Assistant. And also two Emerges can be paired to create a stereo pair.

The speaker uses the same replaceable connectivity module that appeared in its recent Beosound Level, allowing you to Receive new performance and feature updates for years to come. Anyway, this module can be replaced if it becomes outdated, says the company.

The speakers are available in various colors Bang & Olufsen

Availability and prices

Beosound Emerge will be released in black, pink and gold color. All of them they are already available in Spain in the official store by Bang & Olufsen at a price of 599 euros for the anthracite black model Y 749 euros in gold, since its cover is made of oak.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.