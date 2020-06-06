Washington, DC- United States President Donald Trump said Friday that the new job data marked a “big day” for George Floyd, the man whose murder last week has sparked violent protests across the country over brutality. Police Against African Americans.

Eleven days after Floyd’s death, suffocated by a white police officer during his arrest in Minneapolis, Trump said such violence cannot be allowed to occur.

However, he released: “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing for our country.”

“There is a great day for him. It is a great day for everyone,” he said.

Trump was apparently referring to an increase in employment.

The Labor Department reported that the country gained 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell to 13.3% after the extremely high job losses recorded in the previous months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump claimed that his administration has done more for African-Americans than previous presidents, including reducing the unemployment rate in that population. However, Friday’s unemployment report pointed out that for black people it rose slightly to 16.8%.

“This is a great, great day in terms of equality,” he said.

DESPICABLE ITS WORDS: BIDEN

Shortly after Trump’s appearance, former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden called his words about Floyd “negligible.”

Biden recalled that the president was speaking “of a man who was brutally murdered by a senseless act of violence and by a great current of injustice that has metastasized” under Trump, whom he blamed for trying to divide the United States. by race, religion and ethnicity.

“George Floyd’s last words were: ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.’ For a president to try to put any other word in George Floyd’s mouth, frankly it seems despicable to me,” said Biden, who appeared before the press surrounded by American flags.

According to a survey published this Friday by public radio and television in the US, 67% of Americans believe that Trump has increased racial tensions, while only 18% attribute to the president an improvement in this regard.