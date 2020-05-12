In its first edition you could see the Nintendo 64, Sega Saturn and the first PlayStation.

We live in difficult and rare times. At this point in the year, video game fans should be checking out the big announcements that will take place at E3 2020, the most important video game fair in the world, and yet here we are, with the event canceled and many other digital ones that have been born in response to it. A news that still sounds like fiction if we consider that on this day, May 11, the E3 25th anniversary. What a way to celebrate.

PlayStation, Nintendo 64 and Sega Saturn were some of the stars of the eventThe year was 1995 when, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, some of the main protagonists of the video game industry gathered to discuss their next news, which were not few. It was that E3 1995 the event that served to see in action the first playstation, as well as the then known Ultra 64 that would end up being called Nintendo 64. SEGA was also present at the event to show a console that had been in Japanese stores for a few months, its remembered SEGA Saturn, which despite the quality of its games did not enjoy the fame and popularity of the console. Sony.

Although its current importance has been debated, and more and more companies were organizing parallel events, there have been many great moments that this video game fair has brought us. Precisely, on the occasion of this announcement, today we offered you a special with 10 unforgettable E3 moments, in which we talked about some of these events.

Without E3 2020 due to the coronavirus but with ambitious plans for E3 2021, several digital events have been organized during the summer months, with the Summer Game Fest being one of the most important.

More about: E3 and Anniversaries.

.