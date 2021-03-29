its 19 coils are the secret

Xiaomi has launched the AirPower peripheral that Apple never brought to the market. Your new wireless charging dock It allows to recharge several devices with support of this technology simultaneously.

The secret of the device is inside: 19 spools distributed over the entire surface allow you to place where you place your device, it will start charging immediately.

19 spools to load them all

Xiaomi had already shown its new 80 W wireless chargers for the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, but in addition to that have introduced a wireless charging base that allows charging up to three devices at the same time.

To achieve this, Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, explained how this base makes use of 19 coils distributed throughout the interior to be able to detect the device that we place on the base to start charging it.

The base allows to offer a 20W wireless charging per device, for a total of 60 W if we place three devices to charge in it.

The head of Xiaomi explained how this wireless charging base has taken a lot of time and investment, especially for resolve issues such as overheating that could present such a design.

The solution is certainly striking and allows for example to recharge a mobile phone, a smart watch and a headphone charging case, but also combine that capacity with other different devices, being able to charge two or three mobiles simultaneously without problems.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi wireless charging base

The new Xiaomi wireless charging base will be available at a price of 599 yuan, about 78 euros to change.

Unknown at the moment if Xiaomi will market it outside of China, but we will update the news if it is offered in other countries.