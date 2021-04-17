It’s 18 years since the first viral video that ruined a life

Today, thanks to social networks and messaging platforms, there are thousands of viral videos circulating on the internet. But almost two decades ago, there was one that meant a before and after. He was the first to ruined the protagonist’s life. And now he turns 18.

On November 2, 2002, a Canadian boy named Ghyslain Raza recorded himself performing a fighting choreography inspired by Star Wars at his institute. He forgot in the center the tape where he had recorded it and two colleagues took it. On April 14, 2003, it was published on the Kazaa file download platform.

As Gizmodo collects, on April 22, 2003, a video game developer named Bryan dube He posted a version of the video on his blog, in which he substituted a lightsaber for the stick.

On April 29 of that year, the blogger Andy Baio shared the file on waxy.org with the title Star Wars Kid, and that’s when the video started to run like wildfire, both the original and different versions of it. The video is believed to have been viewed 900 million times.

But Ghyslain Raza was not at all satisfied with his fame. The young man received all kinds of teasing and jokes, especially because of his overweight. Regretful, Andy Baio organized a collection to give Raza an iPod and an Amazon gift card. But it was not enough. “As nice as it is to have an iPod, I would have preferred the video, which I didn’t mean for anyone to see, I would have remained private, “Raza told The New York Times.

“People were laughing at me. And it wasn’t funny at all,” he said. The boy’s parents filed a lawsuit for harassment of $ 250,000 against the families of his schoolmates, alleging that their son had suffered emotional and psychological damage.

Things have changed since then. Raza is now a lawyer and is president of Patrimoine Trois-Rivières, a society dedicated to the conservation of his hometown, Trois-Rivières, in the Canadian region of Québec.

Remember that time like this: “A very dark period. No matter how hard I tried to ignore the people who they told me to commit suicide, I couldn’t help feeling worthless, like my life wasn’t worth it. “

The young man had to drop out of high school and ended up in a psychiatric hospital. In time, he got over it. “You will survive. You will overcome it. And you are not alone. You are surrounded by people who love you,” he says now as advice to young people who suffer bullying.