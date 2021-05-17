ITourTranslator helps people translate a WhatsApp phone call or voice calls in real time

Language barriers have always been a big problem for people who speak different languages. There are many translation apps that are trying to fix this problem, however the language hurdles for people’s remote communication have not been resolved well yet. It is impossible for a person to speak on the phone with another person who does not fully understand the language they speak. But iTourTranslator, which has various functions like phone call translation, video call translation, conference translation, etc., has broken the barrier and made it a past story.

When using iTourTranslator, the caller only needs to know the phone number of the recipient, whose phone can be a mobile phone or a landline phone. For the person receiving the call, you do not need to install the application, you just need to pick up the phone and answer. When the caller speaks Spanish, the other side will hear English. And when the answer is in English, it will be translated into Spanish. iTourTranslator supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Portuguese, Catalan, and Thai.

One can also use iTourTranslator to translate WhatsApp voice calls. The caller sends a link to his friend on social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Line, Telegram or Wechat.

When the recipient clicks the link, the voice call or video call can be made and it will translate in real time. For the person receiving the call, you don’t need to download iTourTranslator or register, which is very convenient.

ITourTranslator can also be used to make a meeting, and the voice will be translated in real time.

The meeting function in iTourTranslator is similar to that of Zoom. Considering that many users like to use Zoom or Teams for meetings, iTourTranslator has developed a real-time translation feature. When users use software like Zoom or Teams during a meeting, activating the real-time translation feature in the iTourTranslator app will translate their conversation into bilingual captions in real time.

Overall, iTourTranslator is a very powerful translation app. It not only provides common translation functions such as text, photo and dialogue translation, but also many innovative functions such as aural translation, phone call translation, conference call, and video call.

