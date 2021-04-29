Itoudis and Messina respond to James: “Ethics cannot be negotiated”

The controversial Mikes James, 1.85 and 30 years old, and one of the best players this season in the Euroleague, has returned to the NBA after his personal confrontation with Dimitris Itoudis, CSKA Moscow coach, a club with which he renewed until 2023, but has preferred that the season end in the United States. Almost two years ago, in the summer of 2019, Ettore Messina resigned to make the guard-guard part of his initial project at the Armani Milan even though he had a current contract. Both situations, that of Moscow and Milan, have come to the fore after what the player said on his return to the NBA, after a career in which he has passed through the Croatian KK Zagreb, the Israeli Hapoel Galil Elion, the Italian Fulgor Omegna, the Greek Kolossos Rodas, the Baskonia, the Greek Panathinaikos, the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA, from again the Panathinaikos, the Armani and the CSKA.

Mike James, who has already had three games in the Brooklyn Nets since his debut on April 23, averaging 7 points in 16 minutes, said he hadn’t thought much about a possible return to the NBA: “Honestly, no. In Europe he was fine, he was earning a lot of money and he was a star, he wasn’t sure he wanted to go back, but it was a special situation ”. And he explained according to his point of view his abrupt departure from Milan and Moscow: “Messina, as soon as he was hired by Milan, he sent me a very cold email telling me that I was not part of his project And find me another team, that’s all. And with Itoudis (in Moscow) there have been discussions, it is true. I had problems on a personal level and he showed no empathy. From the point of view of basketball, however, there have never been frictions with either of them, the problems only came in the personal sphere ”.

Messina’s personal message to James

Messina must not have liked James’s explanation and the next day, La Gazzetta dello Sport published the content of the email sent personally in the summer of 2019 by the Italian coach to James, after a series of phone calls, to terminate the pairing, and is as follows, Messina writes: “As a form of respect, I want to personally communicate my decision to you: by my choice, you will not have space in our team next season. As I told you in our phone conversations when I took over Olympia in June, I have the utmost respect for your talent, but I am concerned about the long list of behaviors and team rule violations that you have experienced over the past season. I asked you explicitly if you thought you could ensure that I comply with the disciplinary standards on and off the field that will be adopted from now on; I have never obtained a full verbal commitment from you in this regard. The fact that no one on the team, in any of their areas, has talked to you or fined you for your behavior is completely irrelevant to me. The only thing that matters to me is that these behaviors will not be tolerated under my direction from now on, and will affect all team personnel. After our phone conversations, I spoke to members of the Panathinaikos, the Phoenix Suns and even their youth coaches. Those conversations reinforced my beliefs: I think that despite your incredible talent, in a controlled environment there is too much risk that you could break the rules and become a problem for the team, rather than an asset.. I am not willing to take the risk that these behaviors may occur during the season. If this happened, I would find myself forced to take extreme measures too late. And it would be unfair to the team, the owners and the fans of Olimpia Milano ”.

Itoudis’s response

From Messina’s answer, to that of Itoudis, at the press conference on Wednesday after qualifying CSKA for the Final Four (3-0 against Fenerbahçe). This is what the Greek coach said without ever mentioning the name of Mike James: “On a day like this, I would not like to criticize some people, but I will tell you this. In the work that is done in common, if someone does not feel identified, they try to find a way out. If, on the other hand, you feel that you do belong to that group, you will offer the best of yourself, regardless of your position … In a team with 15 or 16 people with different ideas, you have to put them all under the same umbrella. We have a great tradition, but it is won with a winning culture, with the effort of the day to day, with being calm and well prepared, and, last but not least, As a coach, ethics are not negotiated. Otherwise, I would lose the team. And I’m proud of what I see every day in training, on trips, in meetings. All decisions are difficult, but I am in favor of collective effort and a feeling of belonging ”.