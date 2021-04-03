ITI presents Deploids technology to digitize industrial plants in an agile, economical and robust way | News | Market

The digitization of the Industry is a process that is already underway, as inevitable as it is necessary, to improve competitiveness and prevent the exodus of companies to other countries. However, the reality is that it encounters many difficulties to advance in this process, which is reflected in the DESI 2020 report, which indicates that only 11% of Spanish companies access big data analysis.

The main barrier is cost: adding sensors in the Industry is expensive, it requires new communications infrastructure, equipment and electrical panels. Furthermore, the rigidity of industrial architectures, the difficulty of integrating existing machinery, and the lack of interoperability between technologies and manufacturers are common problems in this type of initiative.

To simplify this situation, ITI has developed the Deploids solution, a simple, agile and economical system to digitize industrial plants in a robust, secure and interoperable way. Deploids is the result of years of research and cooperation in European projects to develop more robust, secure and efficient wireless technologies in industrial environments.

Set of briefcase with digitizer nodes ‘Deploids’.

The system consists of a set of digitizer nodes, the Deploids, which include internal sensors to monitor the context of a process (temperature, humidity, pressure and impacts). We can connect standard industrial probes and sensors to these nodes, through 0..10V, 4..20mA interfaces and 24V digital inputs, or equipment with Modbus interface.

The Deploid is responsible for automating the reading of these sensors and machines, and integrating their data in various ways: like a datalogger, storing it in a base station; integrating it into the plant infrastructure, using the OPC-UA protocol, which would allow us to receive this data in the SCADAs / ERP / MES and plant databases; and integrating it into Cloud / IoT platforms, using Kafka or MQTT technology, and thus carry out analytics or dashboard projects without interfering with the plant network.

The main innovation of Deploids, however, comes from its communications technology. Based on the IEEE802.15.4e standard (a low consumption technology, but high efficiency for industrial environments), Deploids technology uses channel hopping and a two-dimensional synchronization and planning (temporal and spectral), obtaining a high data throughput, guarantee of delivery and latency, and a mitigation of the effects of interference with other wireless plant technologies.

This technology uses a mesh topology, so that Deploids does not require a communications infrastructure in the plant, but the nodes themselves generate this wireless network spontaneously among themselves, and coordinate to manage their traffic and adapt to changes in their environment, providing an extra degree of resilience.

The innovative system incorporates Deploy & Forget technology.

To simplify deployment and commissioning, Deploids incorporates the technology Deploy & Forget that assists the user from start to finish: the nodes themselves indicate the quality of the connectivity in their current situation, the configuration of sensors and reading parameters is simple and does not require specialized tools, and the maintenance of the network and the management of changes are made autonomously.

Deploids has been successfully tested in the ITI DATAROOM, a space for experimentation and research for Industry 4.0, as well as industrial companies in the logistics, ceramics and automotive sectors. ITI will shortly begin the transfer phase to license these technologies to companies that are interested in adding this solution to their catalog, or in using communications and Deploy & Forget technologies on their computers.

To do this, next Tuesday, March 30, there will be a informative webinar in which they will explain first-hand all the details of the technology. The information can be found here: https://www.iti.es/eventos/deploids-tecnologia-que-permite-digitalizar-e-incrementar-el-nivel-de-sensorizacion-de-la-industria-de-forma-rapida-economica-y- simple/

Finally, the ITI technology center has developed this solution within the framework of the QDSN project, financed by the Valencian Innovation Agency (AVI) with the file number INNVAL10 / 19/033.