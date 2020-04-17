The International Tennis Federation today held a meeting with the main classes, WTA, ATP, Grand Slams, to carry out a generalized project of financial assistance for the tennis players than more difficulties They are going through the current global situation that Covid-19 is causing. A meeting that had been claiming in recent weeks.

A need that has become more evident day after day, transcending from the bottom up, due to the precariousness that many and many of the tennis players with the least economic capacity will soon begin to experience. A conjuncture that the highest organizations have decided to tackle as soon as possible, mainly because tennis has a very difficult, practically impossible, to resume the game until 2021, or in September 2020 in the best and most optimistic case. Many months without income for men and women players who have been demanding some joint financial support program.

For this reason, the ITF, ATP, WTA and Grand Slams are going to focus their aid, as it has recently told Dirk hordorf, Vice President of the German Federation, in a specific layer of the ranking. The German leader affirms that the positions that will be provided with financial aid would go from the top-250 to the top-700 of both circuits. What is not known exactly are the quantities, but Hordorf himself speaks of some $ 10,000 for each tennis player, an amount yet to be officially confirmed by the parties involved, which would add up to $ 9 million.

@StefMylesTennis @tennismagazin @wwwtennisnetcom rumors from today ITF meeting that there will be support of ATP, Grand Slams, WTA, ITF for lower ranked players between 250 to 700. Around 10,000 Dollar each player, including donation of top 100 ATP players @DTB_Tennis – dirk hordorff (@dirkhordorff) April 16, 2020

In a later consideration, Hordorf comments, also in the absence of official information, that the top-100 players would be willing to help in this endowment process, details that will have to be confirmed soon after the meeting held today by the four great legs of tennis. world.

