ITF slams Budapest as host of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Budapest will not be the host city of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the main tennis team tournament until last year known as Federation Cup, After the International Tennis Federation (ITF) terminate its contract with the Hungarian capital.

A source of the ITF confirmed to Reuters that the revamped women’s event, formerly known as Fed Cup, is looking for a new host after organizers in Budapest said they could no longer host the event due to concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The source said the ITF had been “surprised” to receive a letter from the Hungarian Tennis Association (HTA) on April 22 saying that it was not possible to organize the competition.

The Fed Cup It was renewed in 2019 and Budapest won the bid to host the finals, in which 12 countries had to participate in the Laszlo Papp Arena, including Spain, but the inaugural edition that was to be held last April was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. -19.

The competition was rescheduled for last month, but was postponed again and a new date had not yet been agreed.

The ITF informed the 12 participating federations last Sunday that Budapest will no longer host the competition.