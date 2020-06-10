The International Tennis Federation (ITF, for its acronym in English), approved on Wednesday a package of measures with a value of 2.6 million dollars that will be used to help different levels of the tennis world affected by the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

Professional tennis was suspended on March 12 and since then, as reported in an official statement by the ITF, a total of 1,100 events related to this sport have been canceled or postponed.

Just over three months after the coronavirus-related halt, the federation announced an aid plan that was approved last week by the ITF Board of Directors. The 2.6 million dollars will be distributed as follows:

A total of $ 1,449 in funds will go to National Associations “to facilitate” the return to tennis through grants for national and youth tournaments as well as senior youth players. This amount is in addition to the $ 13.7 million in development funds that were already awarded to the aforementioned National Associations in 2020.

The amount of $ 350,000 intended to help players ranked in the ATP / WTA ranking between 501-700 in singles and 176-300 in doubles. Those funds will be distributed as follows: $ 1,000 for tennis players located between positions 501-600 and 750 between positions 601-700 in singles. For doubles, another 1,000 between the 176-300 positions.

Another part of the funds, in an unspecified amount, will go to guarantee an opportunity for the “most talented” junior players to move up the professional ladder. In this regard, the ITF will allocate part of the package of measures to National Associations to support tournaments and allow “eligible” young players to participate in regional events.

The ITF also recalls that since March, to help coaches and tennis officials around the world who were unable to work during the pandemic, it provided education and training resources at no cost. To do so, it made free online training courses and the “best seller ebook” ‘Advanced Coaches Manual’ available.

BEACH TENNIS

Beach tennis has also benefited from the new aid and, for this branch of tennis, a support fund (unspecified amount) for tournaments has also been created to facilitate their return.

WHEELCHAIR TENNIS

With an amount of $ 300,000 pledged after the meeting between the four Grand Slam tournaments and the ITF, wheelchair tennis will benefit.

This fund will go to athletes in this specialty and to the event hosts of the national associations affected by the suspension of the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tour and the postponement or suspension of the main tournaments (World Cup BNP Paribas, Roland Garros and Wimbledon ).

Lastly, the ITF announced that in early June “the seven tennis stakeholders” raised more than $ 6 million to create a Player Aid Program to support approximately 800 ATP singles and doubles players / WTA who need financial support.