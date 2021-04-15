ITF changes qualification deadline for Tokyo 2020

04/15/2021

On at 4:29 PM CEST

EFE

The tennis ranking that will determine which players are eligible for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be that of June 14, instead of the one published on June 7, to collect the results of the Roland Garros tournament, which will end on June 13th.

The governing council of the International Federation (ITF) approved this revision of dates today. “The ATP and WTA rankings for Monday June 14 will be used to select players eligible for direct entry into the singles and doubles draws. The decision is made on the recommendation of the ITA Olympic Commission, in consultation with the ATP and the WTA, and is subject to final approval by the IOC Executive Commission, “the federation said in a statement.

Roland Garros announced a week ago that it would delay one of the tournament dates, due to the restrictions in force in France to control the covid-19 pandemic. It will be played between May 30 and June 13.

Following the publication of the rankings on June 14, the ITF will inform the Olympic committees and national federations of the players with an Olympic place. Following the confirmation of the individual players and the proposals made by each country for the doubles tables, the ITA will close the list of participants at the end of June.

Mixed couples will be formed with players already classified for the other pictures. The Games will be played by 64 individual players and 32 couples of each sex, plus 16 mixed doubles teams. Six men and six women is the maximum quota per country, with up to 4 players in individual tournaments.