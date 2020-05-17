On Friday, May 15, the International Tennis Federation, together with ATP, WTA and Tennis Europe, has released the fourth extension of the status of cancellation of events worldwide, due to the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that it has claimed more than 300,000 lives.

With this new 3-week postponement, until July 31, there are already 804 tournaments canceled in the 20 weeks, 32 of them in Spain; only among those that are integrated into men’s, women’s and junior ATP, WTA and ITF World Tennis Tour calendars; to which should be added seniors, wheelchair, beach tennis and Tennis Europe Junior Tour.

The estates that regulate tennis on the planet initially stopped the sport for 6 weeks until April 26, when 237 tournaments were dropped from the program, 9 in Spain. The second postponement was for another 6 weeks, until June 7, which led to the drift to 273 events, 10 of them on Spanish soil. The third extension was extended for 5 weeks until July 12, which dragged 181 competitions, 8 of them in our country.

And the last suspension approved, which moves the forecast of restarting the season to the first days of August, shakes 113 tournaments (Olympic Games included), of which 5 were played in Spanish territory.

After this last extension, the men’s professional circuit fell ATP 500 from Hamburg (land) and 7 ATP 250, 4 of earth, 2 of hard and 1 of grass; in addition to the J.J.O.O. from Tokyo, already suspended.

So the first on the calendar would be, hypothetically, Washington’s ATP 500 on hard court, from August 2 to 9; followed by the masters 1000 from Toronto and Cincinnati.

Of the ATP Challenger Tour (July calendar not yet published) 19 events in July’s total (13 of them between the middle and the end of the month) could be suspended in Germany, Canada, China, the United States, Finland, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic and the Open Castilla y León Villa de El Espinar, in Spain; 10 of them on fast track and 9 on clay.

Photography: Goyo Ybort

The WTA Tour he loses the appointments in Bucharest, Lausanne, Jurmala and Palermo, all on land and with the same prize money; and, of course, the Japanese Olympic event.

Now, the first to be held could be the San José and Washington tournaments, both on fast the week of August 3; followed by Montreal.

Of the ITF World Tennis Tour disappear from the calendar male, between July 13 and 31, 24 competitions (8 of them outside Europe), 17 dirt and 7 hard (1 synthetic); among them the M25 from Gandía and Denia and the M15 from Xátiva, all three on brick dust.

The first week of August there would be 4 M15 tournaments in Germany, Belgium, Sweden, on land; and Thailand in hard, like the M25 of Great Britain.

From the tour ITF female, in the last three weeks of July, 24 tournaments fell, 12 of them in Europe, 10 on the ground and 14 in fast (2 in synthetic), including one in the first week of August. The new suspension is carried by Don Benito’s W15, on synthetic surface.

The first would become, from 3 to 9 August, the W25 of Great Britain, on fast track.

And the circuit ITF Junior it has run out of 32 new events, 15 of them on European soil, 21 on clay and 11 on fast track (1 synthetic). With what the first appointments could become the 13 called between August 3 to 9: 1 category J2 in Germany, 2 J3 (Poland and Uzbekistan), 5 J4, the closest in Portugal; and another 5 of J5, the closest in Cyprus and Finland.

The first at home would continue to be the J3 of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899 on land, from August 25 to 29.

The new measure adopted by all organizations, in addition to affecting the ATP Tour, WTA, ATP Challenger, ITF World Tennis Tour, ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, Tennis Europe Junior Tour, ITF Seniors Tour, Uniqlo Wheelchair Tour and ITF Beach Tennis circuits World Tour, and which will continue to keep all world rankings frozen; has transferred to 2021 the Conchita Martínez entry ceremony and Goran Ivanisevic in the International Hall of Fame, which was scheduled for July 18 on the occasion of the ATP 250 Hall of Fame Open in Newport (on the grass of Rhode Island, United States), already canceled.

The Huesca athlete is the last star of the WTA honored with her presence in the Hall of Fame, in this 2020; just as they celebrate 25 years of their world number 2, 20 of their final at Roland Garros and 26 of their historic victory at Wimbledon.

Photographs: Goyo Ybort