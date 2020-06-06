Felipe Calderón directly accused the student of setting fire to a uniformed man and published a photo. Iteso University denies it. They are slander

Iteso denies Felipe Calderón

Regeneration, June 5, 2020. Former President Felipe Calderón directly accused student Luis Ángel Oseguera on his Twitter account of catching a uniformed person in the protests in Jalisco over the death of Giovanni López. Immediately denied.

The reason for defamation against the student it is for being part of the peaceful and legal protest to demand justice for Giovanni.

He denounces repression and they defame him

The student Luis Ángel denounced in his Twitter account the police repression against his peaceful demonstration, then the defamation came.

We inform that our student Luis Ángel Oseguera is not related to the assault with fire of a policeman in yesterday’s demonstration in the center of Guadalajara and we are accompanying him in his legal defense against this defamation. 1/3 – ITESO (@ITESO) June 5, 2020

The pronouncement of the Iteso

As part of the message quoted above, ITESO pronounces itself against any type of violence and joins the social demand for justice for the death of Giovanni López.

As expressed in his official Twitter account, Iteso asked to eliminate any form of abuse of power by the police forces.

In addition, the Iteso educational institute, rHe launched the attack with fire against uniformed people in demonstrations.

– “The university reiterates the call to eliminate any form of abuse of power by the police forces”, expressed the institution ».

In addition, he indicated, «the protocols of their action are reviewed ”.

Iteso “expresses his rejection of the aggression suffered yesterday by the police attacked with fire.”

The reactions in the networks

Two sayings:

On the positioning of the Iteso:

– «Excellent answer, that legal defense must include Felipe Calderón who was the main slanderer from your student for the scope of his Twitter account as a former “president”.

Direct defense

Some users responded directly to the right-wing Calderón and evidenced the criminal nature of their claims:

– «@ felipecalderon is helping to defame, criminalize and put at risk

@L_AngelOseFar », as stated on social networks.

Felipe Calderón’s methods

In social networks They highlighted that for Felipe Calderón, the use of victims of human rights violations in their political rinsing is a common thing.

Put forward from the fight against drug trafficking to a drug lord and then called the youth and the murdered population “collateral damage”.

They remembered in networks the murder of Jorge Mercado and Javier Arredondo students, students of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, who were assassinated by Mexican security forces.

Jorge and Javier were repeatedly pointed out by unofficial and official means of being linked to drug trafficking.

The reality is that they were students, late at night preparing hard to get ahead.