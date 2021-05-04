ITER, the world’s most ambitious nuclear fusion project

Nuclear fusion does not produce gases that contribute to the greenhouse effect, it does not need uranium as fuel, nor does it generate so much radioactive waste, since it is two hydrogen atoms (deuterium and tritium) that form one of helium, a harmless gas.

Although tritium is a radioactive gas, its half-life is short and the idea is to produce it within the same reactor from lithium, so it is not necessary to transport radioactive material from outside. As explained on the website of the CIEMAT National Nuclear Fusion Laboratory (Madrid), “the wall of the fusion reactor, exposed to radiation from plasma, does become radioactive after a while, but most of this radioactivity it will disappear in an average period of about fifty years, so that fusion reactors do not pose a burden for future generations ”.