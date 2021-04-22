Itch.io now available on the Epic Games Store

Although, undoubtedly, Itch.io plays in a different league than other online game stores Of which we usually talk on a regular basis and in which we find the most anticipated releases, their proposal is so interesting that any game fan should always have it under control, since it is common to find jewels created by independent developers that, over time, can even become big hits. One of the recent examples is in Among Us.

If you do not know it, clarify that Itch.io is a game store where developers can distribute their creations. And I have used the word distribute, instead of commercialize, since there are quite a few who publish their games for free, and part of them resort to the “pay what you want” model, in which the user can pay the amount they want, or pay nothing, for the games. In some cases, as it runs like Among Us, there is a minimum price, in others there is not, and of the amount paid Itch.io keeps 10%, the remaining 90% goes to the creator.

The main problem with Itch.io is that it does not have much visibility. As the titles of the major studios are not found in this store, it is out of the vast majority of searches. However, it is possible that many new users begin to know this store, since in a somewhat surprising action, Now the Itch.io app can be downloaded from the Epic Games Store. Yes, the launcher of a game store becomes available in the launcher and the website of another game store.

This move, by Epic Games, is the continuation of the inclusion of the Spotify desktop app that we already told you about a few months ago, and this time Itch.io does not arrive alone, but accompanied by other applications, such as the popular Brave browser, Krita, an open source drawing application and Len Shape, an original application to generate three-dimensional images from 2D designs. With these inclusions, Epic Games Advances Its Plans To Turn Its Game Store Into An App Store, a business model that, at least a priori, seems interesting.

At the moment only one of the apps in the Epic Apps store is paid, Len Shape, the rest are free and it does not seem that the company is going to receive income from the distribution of the rest, neither from the Spotify subscriptions nor from games purchased through the Itch.io launcher. Nevertheless, it does have the utility of giving visibility to this new section of the store. And, additionally, it contributes to giving more visibility to Itch.io, and for this alone it already seems phenomenal.

More information: Epic Games Store