Itaú Unibanco announced on Monday, 4, recurring net income 43.1% lower in the first quarter of this year, to R $ 3.912 billion, compared to the same interval in 2019, impacted by the increase in the cost of credit that almost doubled in the period due to the new coronavirus pandemic. In relation to the previous three months, the retraction was even more intense, at 46.4%.

The decline in profit of the largest bank in Latin America occurred amid higher expenses with allowances for loan losses, called PDDs, which grew by more than R $ 4 billion in the first quarter to support a reinforcement of more than R $ 7 billion in the mattress for losses. As a consequence, the institution’s cost of credit reached R $ 10.1 billion in the first quarter, a 73.6% increase when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Itaú’s president, Candido Bracher, pointed out that the bank is focusing its efforts on supporting customers in the crisis and in the “long recovery period that will come”, but that, for this, the reinforcement of provisions was necessary. “It is essential to maintain a strong balance sheet and it is with this objective that we significantly increase our level of provisions”, justifies the executive, in a press release.

The reinforcement in provisions also negatively impacted the bank’s profitability. The indicator (measured by ROE) was 12.8% in the first quarter against 23.7% in the fourth. A year ago, it was 23.6%.

Itaú’s total credit portfolio totaled R $ 769.216 billion at the end of March, an increase of 8.9% compared to December, reflecting the higher demand for credit amid the crisis generated by the new coronavirus. In one year, loans increased by 18.9%.

The increase in credit was driven by the performance of the loan portfolio for large companies, which rushed to reinforce liquidity in the face of the pandemic. According to the bank, in March, when the crisis intensified in the country, the origination of credit for wholesale doubled in relation to the previous month.

With the greatest expansion of loans, Banco Itaú came close to the mark of R $ 2 trillion in total assets at the end of March. The exact figure was R $ 1.982 trillion, an increase of 14% compared to December. In one year, the increase was even greater, at 20%.

Itaú’s shareholders’ equity was R $ 123.624 billion in the first quarter, down 6.3% compared to the previous three months and 3.2% higher in one year.

The pandemic also caused Itaú to suspend the performance projections released for 2020. “Management understands that it is prudent not to disclose new projections at this time, until it is possible to be more precise about the impacts and extent of the current situation in our operations”, informs the bank, in a report accompanying its financial statements.

