Todos pela Saúde, an Itaú Unibanco project to support the fight against the new coronavirus in Brazil, will be maintained after the pandemic, according to the director general of Hospital Sírio-Libanês, Paulo Chapchap, who leads the initiative. “There is no forecast for completion. The project is more acute and intense at this time, but it will remain after the pandemic,” he said, at a press conference to disclose the month-long balance sheet of the action.

Among the focuses of the initiative, after the pandemic, according to Chapchap, is support for improving the governance of the Unified Health System (SUS), which needs to be improved. In addition, Todos pela Saúde also wants to contribute to the computerization of systems used in the health area and will continue to monitor the two plants that are being set up, one in Rio de Janeiro and the other in Fortaleza, to test health professionals and the population on their own of covid-19.

“We have responsibility for this – central – although they are very well placed in the hands of Fiocruz. We have a commitment to follow up so that there is no deterioration and scrapping of these structures,” said Chapchap.

The doctor and former president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) Gonzalo Vecina Neto said that the focus of Todos pela Saúde is to cover deficiencies in the State’s action in the pandemic, which generated a “very heavy” crisis and not replace it. SUS, according to him, costs R $ 250 billion per year while the project has R $ 1 billion in resources. “We are sure that we will not replace State action, which is fundamental. We are highlighting State action, not replacing it,” said Gonzalo.

Former CEO of the National Health Agency Maurício Ceschin also drew attention to the need for other health support initiatives in this time of crisis due to the pandemic, demanding greater participation from companies and society. “Society will come out with this. It is an obligation of the State, but of society itself to get involved and seek solutions to minimize suffering,” he added.

Todos pela Saúde has already allocated R $ 790 million out of a total budget of R $ 1 billion donated by Itaú for measures to combat the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil in its first month. In addition to the funds provided by the bank, the initiative raised another R $ 18 million from companies and individuals throughout Brazil.

