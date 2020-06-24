Itatí Cantoral is compared to Gloria Trevi | Instagram

Actress Itatí Cantoral was recently compared to singer Gloria Trevi, all this after she shared a photograph in her account Instagram.

His Instagram account immediately began to fill with comments because the similarity with the interpreter of « Old Shoes » it was really overwhelming.

And is that Cantoral shared two photographs in which he wore a long wig similar to the hair of the extroverted singer.

« Good morning !! Let’s keep taking care of ourselves; everyone !! wash your hands and cover your mouth. Finishing your work, go back home », description of the first photograph.

Maybe you didn’t know but Itatí and Juan Soler will be the protagonists of « The Mexican and the guero » news that has caused a great stir in social networks.

For this reason, I was wearing a wig, perhaps to character that he will interpret, although many of his followers They reminded her how beautiful she looks, there were other comments in which they affirmed that her resemblance to the singer was overwhelming.

« What a beautiful woman », « You look like Trevi », « You look very thin », « I think she has a similarity to Gloria Trevi », part of the hundreds of comments she received.

The interpreter of the well-known « Soraya Montenegro » He will play a woman who is dedicated to defrauding her name is Andrea and after several experiences that will have to happen we will see if she manages to commit a master scam.

Long hair in the style of Gloria Trevi It wasn’t the only outfit she wore so her character would likely find herself needing to wear various outfits and look changes during the project.

So far it seems that Gloria has not realized that apparently « he has a lost sister » He has not commented on it, which if Instagram users found it curious to have seen the photographs of the actress.

