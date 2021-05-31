Itatí Cantoral confesses that he was also unfaithful to Eduardo Santamarina

The actress was a guest on the program The interview with Yordi Rosado where she confessed that she had also failed in her marriage and that in reality, she does not know who was unfaithful first, if she or Edward.

“We were already separated, we were already bad. I got ahead of myself because I started dating another person named Gabriel Porras, and I was not divorced. I no longer know (who was unfaithful first), we were already wrong, there was nothing at all ”, he confessed.

According Itatí, what separated them was the artistic career of both. “I had another vision of my career and he did not; that helped us break the relationship. In the meantime I started dating Porras and I no longer know if it was before or after, but when Eduardo found out, goodbye, it was all over ”, confessed the actress.

Eduardo and Itatí when they were still married, during a performance of the play Aventurera. (Mexico Agency.)

The actress of musicals such as Cabaret acknowledged that she was never really in love with the actor Gabriel Porras. “I pressure Eduardo for a divorce; We signed it and I ended my relationship with Gabriel Porras, because he knew I never wanted him. I grabbed it as a lifeline. I never thought I was going to get a divorce, my parents raised me like that of the princess of the house. I thought they were going to put up with everything and life is not like that, that was the first blow of my life ”.