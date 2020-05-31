Itatí Cantoral changes her style and falls in love with her elegance. | Instagram Special

Itatí Cantoral changes her style and falls in love with her elegance, since he is preparing the last details of his return to soap operas in “The Mexican and the Guero”, story where he will share credits with the great Juan Soler.

And is that Itatí Cantoral she had spent the past few weeks at home with her three children, sharing details of her private life and showing everything she does to maintain a flawless figure. They could not miss the family exercise sessions, a few minutes on the treadmill and of course, rich and healthy food.

For decades Itatí Cantoral She has been one of the pampered actresses of Mexican and Latin television, as she has wasted talent in roles as the protagonist and as the antagonist, in soap operas inside and outside Mexico that have undoubtedly given her much-deserved recognition.

Recently we saw her as the protagonist in “Silvia … in front of you”, a novel where the life of the great Silvia Pinal and with emotion, Itatí Cantoral She shared the details of the broadcast, but now she looks extremely proud to return to the television forum with a new story.

Itatí Cantoral’s advice for mature and elegant women

While the recordings of “The Mexican and the Guero” should have been paused by the pandemic, previously Itatí Cantoral had revealed in Instagram her wardrobe tests, wasting glamor and charm, confirming that mature women enjoy elegance and great beauty.

Now, Itatí Cantoral reappears in social networks with a new style, short hair as has been her tradition in recent years but with a less light and honeyier tone that makes her look spectacular, highlighting her look and her lips.

Although, there are several celebrities that even in their maturity accustom to show a lot of skin, Itatí Cantoral she breaks the tradition with colorful outfits, which favor her figure and embrace her curves without revealing much, thus demonstrating the class that distinguishes her and she learned in her beloved family.

