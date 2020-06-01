Itatí Cantoral and her beautiful niece you didn’t know, Confirm that the elegance It is family, because beyond the similarity that unites them, the great relationship they have has captivated on social networks and it is common to see them together doing endless activities.

While, Itatí Cantoral She could not be more proud of her three children and of finding in her daughter María the best of companies, her niece. Shu Singing It has become extremely close and it is common for them to spend a lot of time together.

Itatí Cantoral She is a great actress and part of her talent is due to her famous parents, Itatí Zucchi and Roberto Cantoral, famous Mexican singer and songwriter. In her family, she also had the pleasure of growing up alongside three brothers, Roberto, Carlos and José, with whom she has enjoyed the joy of being an aunt on nine occasions.

Precisely Shu Singing She’s daughter of Roberto Cantoral and has impressed social networks not only because of its resemblance to Itatí Cantoral but also for his talent for music and writing.

Itatí Cantoral, the consenting aunt of Shu Cantoral

When he’s not with his famous family, Shu Singing He works as a professional, since he has finished his university studies, he also has an impeccable style of fashion that is a sensation on social networks like Instagramjust like your aunt’s Itatí Cantoral.

For the children of Itatí Cantoral, Shu Cantoral She is like an older sister and has been an important part of the family, particularly since Itatí’s last divorce. Now that Maria grows up, she will surely make her cousin one more inspiration like her mother.

For now, Shu Cantoral He has spent several days in the shelter in the company of his famous aunt Itatí Cantoral and his cousins, where he has shown his charisma, talent and elegance, unleashing comments on the networks of Itatí Cantoral wondering when it will appear in novels or when it will be its official musical debut.

