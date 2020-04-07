Telemundo-

Roberto Miguel, one of the twins of Itatí Cantoral Y Eduardo Santamarina, surprised everyone by showing off their romance on social networks. The ex-partner’s son shared a postcard on his Instagram account in which he appears next to his pretty girlfriend.

This is a 21-year-old girl who stole the heart of the 19-year-old, with whom she usually shares numerous displays of affection on their respective social profiles.

The couple has been barely three months of dating, but this does not prevent them from living the intensity of first love.

