Itaroa Huarte wins 2-1 at home to Murchante

04/10/2021 at 10:44 PM CEST

The Huarte started with a 2-1 home win against Murchante during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Saturday at the Areta. With this result, the Huartean group is second, while the Murchante it is sixth after the end of the duel.

The match started in an unbeatable way for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Watery, concluding the first period with a 0-1 in the light.

The second part of the duel started in a positive way for the Huartean team, who put the tables with a goal of Jimenez at 51 minutes. Later the local team scored, which came back through a goal of Narvaez shortly before the end, specifically in 89, ending the established time with a final result of 2-1.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Huarte who entered the game were Julen Iturri, Aranguren, Narvaez, Galbete Y Frame replacing By Ulibarri, Olóriz, Elcano, Jimenez Y Tag, while changes in the Murchante They were Grace, Botero and Icaro Neves, who entered to replace Perez, Boumlal Y Tomas Orta.

The referee showed four yellow cards. Locals saw two of them (Olóriz Y Aranguren) and those of the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Boumlal Y Carraco.

With this result, the Huarte is left with 33 points and the Murchante with 24 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Itaroa Huarte will play his match against him Cuts at home. For his part, Murchante will play in his fief his match against him Burladés.

Data sheetItaroa Huarte:Agramonte, Alonso, Adur, Marro (Marco, min.80), Olóriz (Aranguren, min.65), De Eulate, De Ulibarri (Julen Iturri, min.65), Sánchez, Elcano (Narváez, min.65), Amaiur and Jiménez (Galbete, min. 80)Murchante:Sainz, Lahuerta, Montllor, Perez (Gracia, min.46), Calvo, Aguado, Boumlal (Botero, min.58), Jarauta, Carraco, Guerrero and Tomas Orta (Icaro Neves, min.65)Stadium:AretaGoals:Aguado (0-1, min. 41), Jiménez (1-1, min. 51) and Narváez (2-1, min. 89)