Itaroa Huarte prevails in the Murchante stadium

05/10/2021 at 11:04 AM CEST

The Huarte won 2-3 the match held this Sunday in the San Roque. The Murchante arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous game against Pamplona. On the visitors’ side, the Itaroa Huarte reaped a two-way tie against the Cantolagua, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this good result, the Huartean team is second, while the Murchante he is sixth at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the Murchante, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Watery in minute 8. But later the visiting team in minute 32 achieved the equalizer thanks to a goal from Galbete, thus closing the first part with the result of 1-1.

The second half of the confrontation started in a positive way for the local team, who managed to get ahead in the light by means of a goal of Carraco in minute 54. However, the Huartean team reacted in the contest putting the 2-2 through a goal from Nico Barberena in the 69th minute. Later he scored the Itaroa Huarte, which came back with a goal from Alonso shortly before the end, specifically in 90, thus ending the match with a score of 2-3 on the scoreboard.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Murchante who entered the game were French, Tomas Orta Y Nezar Parraverde replacing Boumlal, Warrior and Icaro Neves, while changes in the Huarte They were Frame, Nico Barberena, Narvaez, Arratibel Y By Eulate, who entered to replace Galbete, Tag, Elcano, Iñaki Araguren Y Amaiur.

The referee showed three yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Jarauta) and those of the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Aranguren Y Arratibel.

With this result, the Murchante he gets 27 points and the Huarte it rises to 37 points.

The next day the Murchante will be measured with the Burladés, while the Huartean team will play their match against the Cuts.

Data sheetMurchante:Calvo, Jarauta, Lahuerta, Aguado, Cornago, Carraco, Guerrero (Tomas Orta, min.57), Botero, Boumlal (French, min.45), Perez and Icaro Neves (Nezar Parraverde, min.84)Itaroa Huarte:Agramonte, Iñaki Araguren (Arratibel, min.72), Aranguren, Adur, Olóriz, Elcano (Narváez, min.72), Marro (Nico Barberena, min.58), Galbete (Marco, min.58), Alonso, Julen Iturri and Amaiur (From Eulate, min.72)Stadium:San RoqueGoals:Aguado (1-0, min. 8), Galbete (1-1, min. 32), Carraco (2-1, min. 54), Nico Barberena (2-2, min. 69) and Alonso (2-3 , min. 90)