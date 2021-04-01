Itaroa Huarte beats Subiza and gets all three points (1-2)

04/01/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

The Upload and the Huarte They ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division with a score of 1-2 and a victory for the Huartean team. The Upload came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the San Juan DKE and with a streak of four draws in a row in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the Itaroa Huarte reaped a tie to one against the Beti Onak, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the match held this Thursday, the local team remained in tenth place, while the Itaroa Huarte he is fourth at the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the local team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal of Xabi Huarte in the 30th minute, thus ending the first half with the score of 1-0.

In the second period came the goal for him Itaroa Huarte, who put the tie with a goal from Narvaez at 83 minutes. The visiting team scored again, which came back through a new goal of Narvaez, which thus completed a double in the aftermath, in 90, ending the match with the result of 1-2.

With this season-ending defeat, the Upload it was located in the tenth position of the table with 21 points, in the position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. The Itaroa Huarte, meanwhile, was fourth with 30 points, instead of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, at the end of the match.