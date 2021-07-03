Italy’s team would lose Leonardo Spinazzola for the rest of Euro 2021

The Italian National Team achieved its place in the semifinals after defeating the Belgian National Team 2-1 in the quarterfinals, but it would face the rest of Euro 2021 without one of its most important elements after the injury of Leonardo Spinazzola.

According to information from ESPN, after the first medical evaluations were carried out on the defender of the AS Roma, the studies showed that it could be a rupture of the Achilles tendon.

Due to this, Spinazzola is practically ruled out for the semifinals against the Spanish National Team and even for the final duel in case the Azzurra team achieves victory.

The same Roberto Mancini, coach of Italy, declared that they will regret the absence of the defender, because in a press conference he said “We are sorry for Spinazzola, he did not deserve to be injured, he had been playing very well for a long time.”

How long does it take to recover from an Achilles tendon tear?

According to information from the Mayo Clinic, a tendon tear can be treated through an operation or you can also choose non-surgical treatment. The rehabilitation time in both cases ranges from four to six months.

