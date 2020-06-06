The story begins like most of Italy’s political stories in the 21st century, stepchildren always from the same father. Silvio Berlusconi had been humiliated in Europe and forced by the markets to resign from his fourth term in 2011. The country gave birth to a technical government, led by Mario Monti, and the Cavaliere political conglomerate, then known as Popolo della Libertà (PDL), asked for a changing of the guard. The Mediaset owner consented at first. But as he has always done, he backed down and ended up preventing it. Three members of that experiment with origins from a different ideological right got fed up and decided to found a new artifact to which they named the Italian anthem.

-We were against the technical government of [Mario] Monti. So we decided to quit the game and found Fratelli d’Italia [Hermanos de Italia]. He was born with a very strong National Alliance base and another one closer to me that came from the old Christian Democracy. It was a social right and a more liberal one – explains Guido Crosetto, one of the party’s three founders.

Ignazio La Russa accompanied him on the adventure, coming from the embers of the National Alliance of Gianfranco Fini and former Minister of Defense of the Berlusconi Government. Also a young Roman woman named Giorgia Meloni, who was then 35 years old. “In the first congress we divided the charges. But we thought that she should be the standard bearer. She was good and represented the new better than anyone. But she was also a woman. And there had never been a game led by a woman, “recalls Crosetto.

Brothers of Italy, Vox partner in Europe and its true equivalent in Italy, is eight years after its founding the fastest growing party in Italy. He only governs in one region (Los Abruzos) and remains de facto the minority partner of the coalition he forms with the League and Forza Italia. But in recent months it has skyrocketed in polls and threatens Matteo Salvini’s League hegemony for the first time. It has gone from obtaining 6% of the votes in the last European elections, to 16.5% in the latest Ipsos poll conducted for the Corriere della Sera. An almost exact figure that Matteo Salvini has lost in the same period. The reasons seem clear.

Brothers of Italy today sells to their voters “coherence” and “the classic values ​​of the right against the lurch of the League. The usual ones, but with new ways. The party has no ideological doubts and claims the classic axis of the most conservative right, sometimes from the extreme right, a large number of militants inherited from the National Alliance and the post-fascism of the Italian Socal Movement (MSI). Meloni, in addition, has known how to control electoral impulses. The party, when it still had a residual percentage in the center-right group (today it would clearly surpass Forza Italia) decided not to enter the coalition government that the League armed with the 5 Star Movement (M5S) in June 2018. It was not their war, they said. They waited, avoided the temptation of the carpet, and waited for trouble to surface among such strange bedfellows. It worked and today they are a major toothache for Salvini.

The dynamic is not entirely new on the right. Filippo Ceccarelli, historical journalist and skillful decoder of Italian politics, thus analyzes the rise of Giorgia Meloni, the political figure who has best managed the adversity of the health crisis caused by covid-19. “It still has room to grow in double-digit numbers. She is a great obstacle to the League and steals votes from him. But a part of the public opinion is very willing to emphasize that growth because it is basic for the strategy of the stick on Salvini’s wheel. It is very similar to what it was [Gianfranco] Fini for years for Berlusconi. If the two of them hadn’t quarreled, they’d still be here. Berlusconi was evil, and Fini supposedly was the pure right, as it had never existed. Ceccarelli believes that the competition between the two can end up radicalizing their positions (as happens in Spain with Vox and the PP).

The 42-year-old co-founder of Brothers of Italy is the second highest-rated leader, second only to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Pure Roman, from the Garbatella neighborhood, one of the most genuine areas of the capital next to Testaccio, has never moved from the harsher, Catholic, centralist right. She is the daughter of a tax consultant who left home when she was 12 years old and went to the Canary Islands. Hard work. She sought life, even as a waitress in one of the most famous clubs in Rome. He finished high school with the highest grade before working for some time as a journalist. In January, the Times wrote an article indicating 20 politicians who could change the world: there she was. At that time, Italian discotheques danced to the sound of a techno-based remix of one of their speeches: “I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am a Christian!”

Concern

In the League they observe with concern the evolution of this phenomenon. One of the people who best knows the dynamics of the right in Italy, leader of the party, points to the great virtues of Meloni as the key to that success. “Giorgia is an optimal leader. But the structure of the Brothers of Italy in the territory is still of a leopard stain ”, he points out in reference to the lack of configuration. “Giorgia governs only in Los Abruzos. It does not carry the responsibility that we have with five regions and so many cities. Furthermore, during this crisis we have lost the possibility of going out into the streets to do politics. And that for us is key ”, he points out.

The reality is that the balance of forces begins to be different. Brothers from Italy does not hide their willingness to contest Salvini’s leadership at some point if growth materializes at the ballot box. For now, it will be time to choose candidates for the next regional elections. And Meloni’s party is no longer the little brother.