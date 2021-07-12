Italy’s goalkeeper Donnarumma, voted best player of the Eurocup

Second most valuable free agent

UEFA chose Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as the best player of Euro 2020 after saving two penalties in the final of the tournament against England in the shootout from 11 meters that decided the title for the Italians. Donnarumma, 22, is a free agent and the world’s most valuable goalkeeper without a team, although the announcement of his move to PSG is only a matter of hours.

Messi, Donnarumma: the most valuable free agents on the market

20 David Luiz – Market value: € 4 million

& copy imago images

Data updated on July 12, 2021

19 Dorukhan Toköz – € 4.7 M

& copy imago images

18 Stefan Jovetic – € 5 M

& copy imago images

17 Nicolas N’Koulou – € 5 M

& copy imago images

16 Ezgjan Alioski – € 5 M

& copy imago images

12 Alex Teixeira – € 7 M

& copy imago images

11 Patrick van Aanholt – € 7 M

& copy imago images

10 Andros Townsend – € 7 M

& copy TM / imago images

7 Jérôme Boateng – € 8.5 M

& copy imago images

6 Jeffrey Schlupp – € 9 M

& copy imago images

4 Nikola Maksimovic – € 10 million

& copy imago images

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Despite his youth, Donnarumma is 33 caps for the Azzurri. With 719 minutes, he was the footballer with the most minutes played in the Eurocup. In a total of seven games, the former AC Milan goalkeeper for several years has left the goal unbeaten three times, conceded four goals and closed the championship with nine saves, according to UEFA data.

Only the final leg of the third day was lost

The free agent was a mainstay under the sticks of Italy throughout the competition and only missed the final leg of matchday three in the win over Wales, when Roberto Mancini opted to bring in Salvatore Sirigu.

Donnarumma and Italy received their first goal against Austria in the round of 16, the first conceded in more than 1,000 minutes. In addition, the goalkeeper also saved a maximum penalty in the penalty shoot-out against Spain in the semifinals.

Barella, Donnarumma & Chiesa: the Italian selection by market value

Giorgio Chiellini – Free – Market value: € 1.5 M

& copy .

36 years

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino – € 2.5 M

& copy imago images

34 years

Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus – € 8 million

& copy imago images

34 years

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio – € 10 M

& copy imago images

33 years

Emerson – Chelsea – € 12m

& copy imago images

26 years

Alessandro Florenzi – PSG – € 13 M

& copy imago images

30 years

Rafael Tolói – Atalanta – € 15 M

& copy imago images

30 years

Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus – € 15 M

& copy imago images

27 years

Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo – € 15 M

& copy imago images

21 years

Bryan Cristante – Rome – € 18 M

& copy imago images

26 years

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina – € 20 M

& copy imago images

24 years

Alex Meret – Naples – € 20 M

& copy imago images

24 years

Matteo Pessina – Atalanta – € 20 M

& copy imago images

24 years

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Naples – € 24 M

& copy Imago / TM

27 years

Leonardo Spinazzola – Rome – € 26 M

& copy Imago / TM

28 years

Andrea Belotti – Torino – € 35 M

& copy imago images

27 years

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo – € 35 M

& copy imago images

26 years

Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo – € 35 M

& copy imago images

23 years

Ciro Immobile – Lazio – € 38 M

& copy imago images

31 years

Jorginho – Chelsea – € 40 M

& copy imago images

29 years

Lorenzo Insigne – Naples – € 48 M

& copy imago images

30 years

Marco Verratti – PSG – € 55 M

& copy imago images

28 years

Federico Chiesa – Juventus – € 60 M

& copy Imago / TM

23 years

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Free – € 60 M

& copy imago images

22 years

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter – € 60 M

& copy imago images

22 years

Nicoló Barella – Inter – € 65 M

& copy imago images

24 years

Homepage