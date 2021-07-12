Italy’s goalkeeper Donnarumma, voted best player of the Eurocup

Second most valuable free agent
UEFA chose Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as the best player of Euro 2020 after saving two penalties in the final of the tournament against England in the shootout from 11 meters that decided the title for the Italians. Donnarumma, 22, is a free agent and the world’s most valuable goalkeeper without a team, although the announcement of his move to PSG is only a matter of hours.
Messi, Donnarumma: the most valuable free agents on the market
20 David Luiz – Market value: € 4 million
Data updated on July 12, 2021
19 Dorukhan Toköz – € 4.7 M
18 Stefan Jovetic – € 5 M
17 Nicolas N’Koulou – € 5 M
16 Ezgjan Alioski – € 5 M
12 Alex Teixeira – € 7 M
11 Patrick van Aanholt – € 7 M
10 Andros Townsend – € 7 M
7 Jérôme Boateng – € 8.5 M
6 Jeffrey Schlupp – € 9 M
4 Nikola Maksimovic – € 10 million
2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – € 60 M
Despite his youth, Donnarumma is 33 caps for the Azzurri. With 719 minutes, he was the footballer with the most minutes played in the Eurocup. In a total of seven games, the former AC Milan goalkeeper for several years has left the goal unbeaten three times, conceded four goals and closed the championship with nine saves, according to UEFA data.
Only the final leg of the third day was lost
The free agent was a mainstay under the sticks of Italy throughout the competition and only missed the final leg of matchday three in the win over Wales, when Roberto Mancini opted to bring in Salvatore Sirigu.
Donnarumma and Italy received their first goal against Austria in the round of 16, the first conceded in more than 1,000 minutes. In addition, the goalkeeper also saved a maximum penalty in the penalty shoot-out against Spain in the semifinals.
Barella, Donnarumma & Chiesa: the Italian selection by market value
Giorgio Chiellini – Free – Market value: € 1.5 M
36 years
Salvatore Sirigu – Torino – € 2.5 M
34 years
Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus – € 8 million
34 years
Francesco Acerbi – Lazio – € 10 M
33 years
Emerson – Chelsea – € 12m
26 years
Alessandro Florenzi – PSG – € 13 M
30 years
Rafael Tolói – Atalanta – € 15 M
30 years
Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus – € 15 M
27 years
Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo – € 15 M
21 years
Bryan Cristante – Rome – € 18 M
26 years
Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina – € 20 M
24 years
Alex Meret – Naples – € 20 M
24 years
Matteo Pessina – Atalanta – € 20 M
24 years
Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Naples – € 24 M
27 years
Leonardo Spinazzola – Rome – € 26 M
28 years
Andrea Belotti – Torino – € 35 M
27 years
Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo – € 35 M
26 years
Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo – € 35 M
23 years
Ciro Immobile – Lazio – € 38 M
31 years
Jorginho – Chelsea – € 40 M
29 years
Lorenzo Insigne – Naples – € 48 M
30 years
Marco Verratti – PSG – € 55 M
28 years
Federico Chiesa – Juventus – € 60 M
23 years
Gianluigi Donnarumma – Free – € 60 M
22 years
Alessandro Bastoni – Inter – € 60 M
22 years
Nicoló Barella – Inter – € 65 M
24 years
