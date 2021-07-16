Italy’s art museums reopen and big data has them in its sights

(Bloomberg) – As Italy’s museums and galleries reopen to tourists and try to recoup some of the 190 million euros ($ 225 million) in revenue they lost last year, a new data project could help for curators to understand which paintings and sculptures will be their greatest attractions.

A research team from the country’s new technology agency ENEA developed a device-based system that can calculate how long and how closely museum and gallery visitors look at a particular work of art.

With cameras located close to the artwork, the ShareArt system absorbs data on the number of observers and their behavior while looking at a painting, sculpture, or artifact, including elapsed time and viewing distance.

That could help define “pull value” for specific artworks, leading to changes in museum and gallery design and exhibition scheduling, according to ENEA researchers Stefano Ferriani, Giuseppe Marghella, Simonetta Pagnutti and Riccardo Scipinotti.

Although the system originally conceived by Scipinotti dates back to 2016, it was only rolled out for live testing in recent weeks, following a government decision to fully reopen museums and galleries that remained largely closed due to the pandemic.

Fourteen ShareArt devices are being tested in a joint project with the Istituzione Bologna Musei, allowing researchers to test their technology in exhibits with a wide range of artworks of various shapes, periods and sizes, without compromising the privacy of viewers.

“Thanks to simple data processing, an observer’s gaze can be translated into a graph,” Ferriani said in an interview. “We can detect where most of people’s attention is concentrated.”

When observing ‘San Sebastián attended by Santa Irene’, by Trophime Bigot, for example, “we realized that the observers tended to focus not in the center of the composition, but slightly to the right of the saint’s face, thanks to the interaction of lights and shadows created by the artist’s brush ”.

ShareArt also tracks how many users stop in front of an artwork and how long they look at it. Very few works hold the attention of museum or gallery visitors for more than 15 seconds, the researchers said, with an average observation time of just 4 to 5 seconds.

