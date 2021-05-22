Italy would win Eurovision 2021 according to Spotify and Spain would give 12 points to Switzerland

If the victory in Eurovision depended on the popularity of the songs on Spotify, the Italian band Maneskin I would win this Saturday the 65th edition of the famous European song festival thanks to its 27.4 million views.

Behind them the swedish theme would get the silver, Voices de Tusse, with 15.2 million listeners, and the bronze would go to the Finns Blind Channel with Dark Side, which accumulates 7.4 million, according to the data contained in the streaming audio platform.

The song by the Spanish Blas Cantó I’m going to stay currently has 1.7 million reproductions and would stay out of Spotify’s top 10, which would be integrated from fourth place by Norway (Fallen Angel, by TIX), France (Voilà, by Barbara Pravi), Cyprus (El Diablo, by Elena Tsagrinou), Denmark (Øve Os På Hinanden, by Fyr Og Flamme) .

Would complete those Top 10 Switzerland (Tout l’Univers, by Gjon’s Tears), Iceland (10 Years, by Daði Freyr) and the Netherlands (Birth Of A New Age, by Jeangu Macrooy).

In Spain, the Most-followed nomination on Spotify It has been that of the Swiss Gjon’s Tears, in large part due to the popularity of becoming the tune of a prime-time television program.

From behind appear Voilà by Barbara Pravi, Cantó’s song I’m going to stay, as well as El Diablo by the Cypriot Elena Tsagrinou, Zitti e buoni by Maneskin, the Maltese Destiny with Je me casse, the Romanian Roxen with Amnesia, Voices de Tusse, Last Dance by the Greek Stefania and the Lithuanian song Discoteque, from The Roop.

However, Spotify highlights that the greater growth in reproductions in Spain They have had it in the last month three other songs that also shot up in the bookmakers after their passage through the semifinals: the theme of the Ukrainians Go_A Shum, that of the Portuguese of The Black Mamba Love Is On My Side and that of the Bulgarian Victoria, Growing Up Is Getting Old.