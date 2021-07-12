Italy win their second European Championship with the sixth most valuable squad

After 53 years
Italy were proclaimed champions of Euro 2020 after defeating England on penalties 4-3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and clinched their second continental title. Luke Shaw put the English ahead after two minutes of play, but veteran Leonardo Bonucci put the tables in the second half.
After finishing the duel with 1-1, the throws from 11 meters tipped the balance for the Italians trained by Roberto Mancini who returned to win a European Championship after 53 years. The last time they achieved the tournament title was in 1968.
Midfielder Nicoló Barella, the MVP of the champions
Italy were the sixth most valuable team in the Eurocup with a valuation of 751 million euros, while their rival England had the most valued squad with 1.26 billion euros. Inter midfielder Nicoló Barella, with € 65 million, is the MVP of the champions followed by Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Federico Chiesa, all valued at € 60 million. Marco Verratti (55M), Lorenzo Insigne (48M) and Jorginho (40M) are next in the ranking of the Italian team by market value.
Barella, Donnarumma & Chiesa: the Italian selection by market value
Giorgio Chiellini – Free – Market value: € 1.5 M
36 years
Salvatore Sirigu – Torino – € 2.5 M
34 years
Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus – € 8 million
34 years
Francesco Acerbi – Lazio – € 10 M
33 years
Emerson – Chelsea – € 12m
26 years
Alessandro Florenzi – PSG – € 13 M
30 years
Rafael Tolói – Atalanta – € 15 M
30 years
Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus – € 15 M
27 years
Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo – € 15 M
21 years
Bryan Cristante – Rome – € 18 M
26 years
Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina – € 20 M
24 years
Alex Meret – Naples – € 20 M
24 years
Matteo Pessina – Atalanta – € 20 M
24 years
Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Naples – € 24 M
27 years
Leonardo Spinazzola – Rome – € 26 M
28 years
Andrea Belotti – Torino – € 35 M
27 years
Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo – € 35 M
26 years
Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo – € 35 M
23 years
Ciro Immobile – Lazio – € 38 M
31 years
Jorginho – Chelsea – € 40 M
29 years
Lorenzo Insigne – Naples – € 48 M
30 years
Marco Verratti – PSG – € 55 M
28 years
Federico Chiesa – Juventus – € 60 M
23 years
Gianluigi Donnarumma – Free – € 60 M
22 years
Alessandro Bastoni – Inter – € 60 M
22 years
Nicoló Barella – Inter – € 65 M
24 years
Regarding the top scorers of the Squadra Azzurra in the championship, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina and Federico Chiesa each scored two goals. Likewise, the hero of the final Gianluigi Donnarumma, has been the only player from Italy who has played every minute of the Eurocup, in his case 719, followed by Chelsea pivot Jorginho (with 705) and the veteran Juventus central defender Leonardo Bonucci, who has added 675 minutes and a goal in the final.
