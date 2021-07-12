Italy win their second European Championship with the sixth most valuable squad

After 53 years

Italy were proclaimed champions of Euro 2020 after defeating England on penalties 4-3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and clinched their second continental title. Luke Shaw put the English ahead after two minutes of play, but veteran Leonardo Bonucci put the tables in the second half.

After finishing the duel with 1-1, the throws from 11 meters tipped the balance for the Italians trained by Roberto Mancini who returned to win a European Championship after 53 years. The last time they achieved the tournament title was in 1968.

Midfielder Nicoló Barella, the MVP of the champions

Italy were the sixth most valuable team in the Eurocup with a valuation of 751 million euros, while their rival England had the most valued squad with 1.26 billion euros. Inter midfielder Nicoló Barella, with € 65 million, is the MVP of the champions followed by Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Federico Chiesa, all valued at € 60 million. Marco Verratti (55M), Lorenzo Insigne (48M) and Jorginho (40M) are next in the ranking of the Italian team by market value.

Barella, Donnarumma & Chiesa: the Italian selection by market value

Giorgio Chiellini – Free – Market value: € 1.5 M

& copy .

36 years

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino – € 2.5 M

& copy imago images

34 years

Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus – € 8 million

& copy imago images

34 years

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio – € 10 M

& copy imago images

33 years

Emerson – Chelsea – € 12m

& copy imago images

26 years

Alessandro Florenzi – PSG – € 13 M

& copy imago images

30 years

Rafael Tolói – Atalanta – € 15 M

& copy imago images

30 years

Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus – € 15 M

& copy imago images

27 years

Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo – € 15 M

& copy imago images

21 years

Bryan Cristante – Rome – € 18 M

& copy imago images

26 years

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina – € 20 M

& copy imago images

24 years

Alex Meret – Naples – € 20 M

& copy imago images

24 years

Matteo Pessina – Atalanta – € 20 M

& copy imago images

24 years

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Naples – € 24 M

& copy Imago / TM

27 years

Leonardo Spinazzola – Rome – € 26 M

& copy Imago / TM

28 years

Andrea Belotti – Torino – € 35 M

& copy imago images

27 years

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo – € 35 M

& copy imago images

26 years

Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo – € 35 M

& copy imago images

23 years

Ciro Immobile – Lazio – € 38 M

& copy imago images

31 years

Jorginho – Chelsea – € 40 M

& copy imago images

29 years

Lorenzo Insigne – Naples – € 48 M

& copy imago images

30 years

Marco Verratti – PSG – € 55 M

& copy imago images

28 years

Federico Chiesa – Juventus – € 60 M

& copy Imago / TM

23 years

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Free – € 60 M

& copy imago images

22 years

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter – € 60 M

& copy imago images

22 years

Nicoló Barella – Inter – € 65 M

& copy imago images

24 years

Regarding the top scorers of the Squadra Azzurra in the championship, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina and Federico Chiesa each scored two goals. Likewise, the hero of the final Gianluigi Donnarumma, has been the only player from Italy who has played every minute of the Eurocup, in his case 719, followed by Chelsea pivot Jorginho (with 705) and the veteran Juventus central defender Leonardo Bonucci, who has added 675 minutes and a goal in the final.

Homepage