The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, announced on Wednesday (13) that the government will provide a bonus of up to 500 euros for all families with an annual income of less than 40,000 euros for tourism within the country. The measure is provided for in the decree-law (equivalent to a provisional measure) approved by the Council of Ministers to encourage the country’s economic recovery, amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

According to the text, beneficiaries will be able to use the credit to pay for services offered at national level by tourist accommodation companies, such as hotels, being usable from July 1 to December 31, 2020.

In addition, bars, restaurants and bathing establishments will be exempt from municipal tax for the occupation of public lands, informed Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri.

According to him, 2.4 billion euros will be allocated to help companies in the hotel sector face “the costs of adapting to new requirements”. “We support families and businesses in a difficult time, but we also laid the foundation for a restart and recovery,” concluded Gualtieri. Finally, the Minister of Cultural Property and Tourism of Italy, Dario Franceschini, recalled that “all sectors have suffered a lot in this crisis, but tourism has paid more for the consequences of the epidemic”.

For this reason, the new decree provides for interventions to support companies, including tax exemptions for hotels, farms, parks and other accommodation, in addition to contributions in favor of companies with a large loss of revenue, as in the case of travel agencies and tour operators.

Franceschini also stressed that Italy will not accept bilateral agreements with the European Union that could create privileged tourist routes. “It would be the destruction of the single market.

We will never allow that “.

See too:

Coronavirus: how long it takes to recover patients with covid-19