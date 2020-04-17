With great caution, the Italian government will initiate the de-escalation of national confinement after a long confinement at home

Rome.- Italy must de-escalate the national confinement “with great caution” and with tests to the population to monitor any indication of an increase in infections by coronavirus, advised today the Higher Institute of Health.

“The reopening phase should be carried out with great caution, controlling new infections at all times. We will have to reorganize our lives, our habits in transportation, at work and in daily activities,” said the president of this institute, Silvio Brusaferro , at a press conference.

There is already a date for the end of confinement

For now, the Italian Government has decreed national confinement until May 3 to try to contain the coronavirus, which has already caused more than 22,000 deaths in the country.

“It will be necessary to verify risk factors within the workplace and use tools such as social distancing” or even “physical barriers,” added Brusaferro about the later stage.



People with increasingly rare symptoms

He stressed that people with symptoms are less and less as the curve of transmissions nationwide, but asked not to let down their guard and stressed that the number of infected varies greatly between regions.

It recommended that during the de-escalation phase the country carry out tests to the population because “they will allow them to live with the virus” and keep the level of infections “below 1”.

The Italian National Statistics Institute reported today that between March 1 and April 4 of this year there has been an increase in deaths equal to or greater than 20% compared to the average for the same period between 2015- 2019, although it indicated that they are partial data and that they correspond to about 1,700 municipalities.

The largest increase in deaths refers to men and people over the age of 74, according to the institute.