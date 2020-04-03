The Italian government asked the population to wait for new pronouncements on the confinement, which remains in force, for the moment, until April 13.

The Italian Civil Protection authorities estimated this Friday that the Italians could hit the streets again until May 2, but there is still no official decree announcing any decision to extend the quarantine to prevent further spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

“To prevent the chain of contagion from spiraling out of control, it is necessary to maintain maximum rigor. And it seems that we will stay at home also on May 1, ”commented the head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, for Radio Capital.

The official asked the population to wait for the next pronouncements on the confinement, which remains in force for the moment until April 13, but there could be changes depending on the evolution of the pandemic in the coming days.

Italian authorities today released the daily report on progress against Covid-19. Deaths reached this Friday the number of 14 thousand 681 fatalities, of which, 766 were registered in the last 24 hours; that is, six less than those reported on Thursday.

The number of infections is also on the rise. Civil protection confirmed 119 thousand 827 cases, of which 85 thousand 388 remain active and 19 thousand 758 have recovered. Although new infections continue to be reported, the number of people infected per day has gradually started to drop.

“He growth of new infections has stopped and we are in a stabilization phase that tends to reduce the pressure, even our hospitals are breathing a little, “said the Lombardy health adviser, Giulio Gallera, who is in charge of the Italian region most affected by the pandemic with 47,000 520 infected people. (Ntx)