(Bloomberg) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte plans to allow citizens to move freely within Italy starting June 3, a key step in his effort to reopen the country after more than two months of confinement.

Retail stores and other businesses will reopen Monday, according to a draft decree to which Bloomberg had access. Citizens will also be allowed free movement within their regions of origin from that day on. The new relaxation of restrictions will depend on there being no new outbreaks in specific areas, the draft says.

Conte, who paralyzed most of the economy in early March to combat the spread of the coronavirus, allowed the manufacturing and construction industries to return to full operations earlier this month, while also giving Italians a little more of freedom, allowing activities such as walking, jogging and visiting family and loved ones.

The cabinet is expected to approve the decree later on Friday. Conte’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government, under pressure from coalition allies and regional leaders, especially in the most affected northern zone, indicated that it will provide reopening guidelines for regional governors, who will then decide how to apply them.

The draft decree paves the way for all businesses, including bars and restaurants, to reopen next week, provided they respect social distancing and other health and safety regulations.

The Lombardy region near Milan, the area that received the greatest impact from the pandemic, has not yet decided when it will allow the reopening of shops and restaurants, as Governor Attilio Fontana is waiting for more expert data before of making a final decision, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said on Friday.

