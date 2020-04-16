Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of Aci, urges the category to act prudently

The Italian highlights the impossibility of setting a start date for the season

The coronavirus and its worldwide expansion have made the start date of the 2020 Formula 1 season still unknown. Monza, located in Lombardy, the most affected region in Italy, was planning to host his GP on September 6. The Automobile Club d’Italia, promoter of the test and owner of Monza, has warned the queen category that what happened in Australia cannot happen again.

It should be remembered that all the teams and pilots traveled to Melbourne despite the fact that the crisis was already notable at that point in March. One of the McLaren mechanics tested positive for coronavirus, the team refused to participate in the race, and Formula 1 suspended the following day the weekend shortly before the start of free practice.

“We can no longer afford to make mistakes like in Australia, when the GP was canceled with the crowd already on the track. That was a setback for everyone from Liberty Media to the local teams and organizers. Starting again and then being forced to stopping would be a disaster, “said the president of Aci, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, in statements collected by the Italian newspaper La Gazetta dello Sport.

With more than four months to go until the GP, it is still not known with certainty whether or not it will be possible to dispute, or under what conditions. Aci urges Formula 1 to study in depth the situation of each country, especially the most affected, before making any decision.

“We are going through a situation of great uncertainty and at this moment we must act with caution and attention. The priority is to understand what happens in the countries that host the grand prizes and in Italy and Great Britain, where most of the people come from. in the paddock, “he said to finish.

