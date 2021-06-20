The Italian National Team will face its Welsh counterpart this Sunday at the start of the activity of the third day of the Group stage of Euro 2021. The match between Wales and the Azzurra squad will start at 11:00 am (Mexico City) and can be seen through the SKY Sports signal.

Italy marches as leader of the Group A with 6 points, with 6 goals in favor and 0 against; while Wales is second in the pack with 4 units, with 3 goals in favor and 1 against.

The draw would favor both squads, as it would give them a ticket to the next round, while the defeat of Wales would put them in a predicament, because if Switzerland defeats Turkey they could overcome them on their goal difference. Switzerland marches with -3 and Wales with +2.

The most outstanding players in both commitments were Manuel Locatelli and Gareth Bale The third and last day will have the following games⬇️

Italy Vs Wales (Sunday in Rome)

The third and last day will have the following games⬇️

Italy Vs Wales (Sunday in Rome)

Switzerland Vs Turkey (Sunday in Baku)

Italy vs Wales: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Euro 2021 match Italy: Donnarumma; Toloi, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Locatelli, Jorginho, Barella; Berardi, Belotti, Chiesa Penalty received: none Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Ampadu, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore Penalty received: Davies, Mepham, Moore

None of the last nine games between Wales and Italy have ended in a draw, registering seven wins for the Azzurra and two for the Red Dragons.

In the last three visits to Italy, Wales have scored eleven goals conceded.

The Italian National Team has not lost a single game in its last 29 matches (24 wins and 5 draws), adding almost three years without a setback.

