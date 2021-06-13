Italy vs Turkey match report summary Eurocopa 2020 | National teams

Euro 2020 finally began. At the Olympic Stadium in Rome, the Italian National Team opened the highest European competition against Turkey. Group A’s first game.

As expected, from the beginning the roles of each team were clear: Italy sought to impose conditions to enforce their hometown, while Turkey defended themselves tooth and nail.

Although the homeowners exerted high and intense pressure, they were unable to realize any opportunities. Few shots on goal and clarity practically null.

Precisely the first dangerous chance came at minute 22. A corner kick that Giorgio Chiellini headed perfectly, but goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır saved with a miraculous flyby.

From now on, the Italian striker Ciro Immobile was in charge of generating clear opportunities. First he went to 32 ‘with a header that went just outside and at 43’ with a flush right that Çakır easily controlled.

The Turks finished without a single shot on the opponent’s goal, the experienced striker Yilmaz could hardly play it alone against Leonardo Bonucci and Chiellini.

The second part started in the best way for ‘La Nazionale’. Domenico Berardi received a great ball from the right side, overflowed, threw a center back and defender Merih Demiral, trying to clear, put the ball into his own goal.

The goal was a spirited clean and jerk for Roberto Mancini’s men, as they freed themselves from the pressure of the first goal and were able to unleash possession. Of course, the intensity did not drop at all.

At minute 66 another local blow would arrive. Leonardo Spinazzola delivered a powerful volley shot, Çakır saved and Ciro Immobile, like a true scorer, capitalized on the rebound. The duel was practically sentenced.

The cherry on the cake reached ten from the end. Çakır missed the start, Berardi controlled, played with Nicolò Barella, the latter gave it to Immobile first and the scorer ended up assisting Insigne, who first nailed it against the goalkeeper’s left post. Golazo.

Finally it was Italian victory 3-0. With this, they are first in Group A with three units and await the result of Wales and Switzerland.